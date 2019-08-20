Ketchum Police Seek Info About Parking Lot Crash

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities in Blaine County are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that happened in a parking lot on Sunday in Ketchum.

The crash, which involved one driver hitting an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of Village Market on Main Street, happened about 8:40 p.m., according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. Its police division is investigating the incident and is seeking the public’s help.

The driver, after hitting the unattended vehicle, did not stay to provide any information, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities would like to hear from witnesses who saw the collision or can provide any information about the hit and run.

If you fall into that category – if you have any information that can help police – contact Sgt. Andrew Schiers at 208-726-7819.