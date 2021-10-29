Kimberly, Idaho Restaurant Posts Clever Help Wanted Sign

One local restaurant is addressing a shortage of workers by asking for patience. The photograph was taken by our friend, SGT Ken Mencl, from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. I believe he was off duty at the time and along with his wife looking for a quick bite from Fiesta Ole in Kimberly.

It made me laugh. It’s a clever way to not only ask for your patience but to advertise for help. Ken said he and his wife got a good laugh and the humor made the wait time a little easier.

This is a tough time for most businesses and especially restaurants. Some of my favorites have cut hours. Buster’s in Hollister began closing every Monday because of a lack of available staff.

Driving home some days I see people with signs begging for money. There are two popular corners. The one at Pole Line Road and Fillmore Street seems to have a changing cast. It's as if people are rotating the spot. On Thursday it was a man and what looked to be his son. I almost screamed, “Get a job!” but realized I shouldn’t embarrass him in front of his children. And I don’t know his situation. While he looked young and fit, it could be that the man really was stranded and needed money for repairs.

There is another fellow who used to position himself by IHOP, but after a week or so, he moved on.

Oh, and there was the guy who used to work at the Interstate exit at Route 93, north of the Perrine Bridge. One day I did give him some cash. It was summer and 101 degrees. I told him I gave him credit for working in the heat!

