TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kimberly man could spend another five years behind bars for mailing a threatening letter to a deputy prosecutor last year. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said 23-year-old Nathaniel West pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening communications after being indicted by a federal grand jury in January.

According to Davis, in August 2019, West had mailed a letter to the Twin Falls County deputy prosecutor that had handled his case, threatening to kill her and her family once he was out of prison; he also threatened to kill a witness. West sent the letter while he was at an Idaho Department of Correction facility for other crimes. He had told investigating officers he sent the letters out of anger and intended to scare to people he sent them to.

Sentencing for West is set for later this year in October and he could face up to five years of prison time and a $250,000 fine. The Ada County Sheriff's Office investigated the crime.