Kohl’s Is Coming To The Magic Valley Mall In Twin Falls

The Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls will soon be adding a national retail store that currently has more than 1,100 locations in the United States.

According to information provided by Woodbury Corporation Public Relations Director Amanda Butterfield, an agreement has been made between the owners of the Twin Falls property, Utah-based Woodbury Corporation, and the retail giant Kohl's. The new location will be in the former Sears building.

In 2014, Kohl's opted out to bring a store to the Twin Falls Canyon Park West Shopping Center. For many locals, today's announcement nearly five years after the company decided not to come to Twin Falls, will come as great news.

Recently Kohl's announced they'd be pairing up with online shopping giant Amazon to accept returns. The program started in July, but it is not known at this time if Amazon returns will be accepted at the future Kohl's location in Twin Falls.

At this time Townsquare Media has not yet received any comment from the Kohl's Corporation about their future location in the Magic Valley.