Lane Restrictions Scheduled Starting Tuesday on Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Motorists using the Perrine Bridge next week and through October may run into some lane restrictions.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said on Wednesday that lane restrictions are expected to take place on the bridge starting next Tuesday, Sept. 24, and intermittingly through October.

The restrictions will be in place so that crews can conduct inspections and complete maintenance work of the bridge, which will include the operation of a crane. No full closures are anticipated to take place, ITD said.

For the safety of motorists and the crew, the department urges drivers to slow down and follow signs as they travel through the work zone.

The four-lane truss-arch I.B. Perrine Bridge, an iconic symbol that connects Jerome and Twin Falls counties, stretches across the Snake River Canyon some 1,500 feet, according to Visit Idaho, though some sites list it as being shorter. The bridge opened to traffic in the summer of 1976, and replaced the two-lane Twin Falls-Jerome Intercounty Bridge that opened on Sept. 1, 1927.

On July 31 – the day a parade heralded the Perrine Bridge’s opening – a Model T Ford originally owned by I.B. Perrine led the caravan across the bridge, according to information on ITD’s website.

Today, more than 32,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day. If you’re one of them, be aware of the upcoming lane restrictions and watch for work signs and crews.

For updates and potential delays of the project, ITD reminds people to check the 511 traveler info website at 511.idaho.gov.