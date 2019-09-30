Late Night Detour Planned for Tuesday Near Interchange on I-86

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) – If you plan to do any late-night traveling this week on the interstate, be aware that there will be another detour for a couple of hours near the Salt Lake interchange.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said on Monday that crews will detour eastbound traffic near the interchange from 10 p.m. Tuesday to midnight on Interstate 86.

“Weather permitting,” ITD said in a statement, “this temporary traffic pattern will be in effect as crews place concrete on the deck of the newly constructed steel girder bridge.

The work being done in at this location is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, the department said, which has been ongoing since May 2018. Wadsworth Brothers Construction, of Draper, Utah, is the primary contractor on the project.

Don’t expect the project to wrap anytime soon, however. Construction is slated to be finished by late 2020.

ITD urges drivers to anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage, which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.