Liberals OK With Infanticide Want Law To Protect Kittens

I like cats. I feed several at the office and one is waiting in a window when I get home from work. At times I even describe them as surrogate kids. They certainly are like perpetual 3 years old youngsters with their curiosity and they get into whatever mess they encounter, however.

They aren’t children in a human sense. Protecting a human being from danger should be a priority over a family pet. Imagine my shock when I read where some liberal politicians see things differently.

Tony Perkins at the Family Research Council has the shocking details. You can read it by clicking this link . A Democrat serving in the U.S. Senate from neighboring Oregon is supporting infanticide while sponsoring legislation to save kittens. Jeff Merkley is appalled kittens used in government research are euthanized. Me too but I’m overwhelmed he would allow a child to die after delivery. Much less he supports abortion from conception to apparently fill in the blank.

These people know they’re courting the devil. It’s why liberals ignored the Kermit Gosnell story and then attempted to block distribution of a film about Gosnell. It’s despicable, immoral and a blatantly criminal attitude.