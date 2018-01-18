Lincoln County Deputy Involved in Rollover, No Serious Injuries

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) A Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy is doing fine after his patrol vehicle rolled while responding to an incident at a school in Shoshone on Wednesday. According to Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriquez, the deputy was running what is called a "code-3" with lights and sirens on while responding to a suspicious incident at the school in Shoshone a little before 1 p.m. According to Idaho State Police, which is conducting the investigation, the deputy was driving a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Ford Explorer three miles north of Richfield when the crash happened. The deputy, who's name is not being released at this time, was not seriously hurt and wasn't taken to the hospital. According to ISP the deputy swerved to avoid something in the road. The deputy was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

