I have always thought it would be cool to own something like and old church, library, or school. Think of all the rooms, history, and character in those old buildings. That would be fun. Instead I'm currently in an old house with no cool history and more quirks than character.

This house for sale in the Burley/Rupert area is super cool. It was the original Rupert Library and is located near the popular Historic Rupert Square.

Historic Rupert Library House

The house is a two story home that used to store many more stories as it contains the original Rupert Library. The old house has been updated, has large windows, skylights, hardwood flooring, and lots of open space. There's also a detached two-car garage and a work shed.

How Much Is The Old Rupert Library House?

The house, located at 813 7th street in Rupert, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms inside the 3,168 square foot structure. Asking price on the home is $427,500 and currently has a pending offer according to the post on Zillow.

Check out this awesome virtual video tour of the historic house on YouTube:

