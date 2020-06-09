Louisiana Man Leads Idaho Police on Chase in Semi-truck

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Louisiana man is facing multiple charges, including operating a vehicle without the owners consent, when he led police on a chase in a semi-truck Monday evening in eastern Idaho.

Joseph Castillo, 25, of Crowley, is accused of taking the truck without the drivers permission along with felony eluding, resist and obstruct, DUI, open container, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said in a statement that they received word at around 10:17 p.m., June 8, that Crowley was driving a Peterbilt semi-truck north on I15 near Arimo. Troopers tried to stop the truck near the Inkom Port of Entry, but Crowley didn't stop. ISP allege the young man continued on north at around 80 mph, passing another truck unsafely at one point, then continued onto Interstate 86 towards American Falls.

ISP then used spike strips as the truck entered Power County bringing it to a stop near American Falls where Crowley fled on foot. After a brief pursuit on foot ISP arrested the driver and booked him into the Bannock County Jail.