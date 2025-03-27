Magic Mushrooms Seized in the Magic Valley by Twin Falls Deputies

I don’t have many details, but Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies appear to have made a large drug bust. Sheriff Jack Johnson and Captain Scott Bishop were guests on-air today, and in the transition before my next guest, the story came up briefly.

We did discuss that Twin Falls remains a crossroads for trafficking illegal drugs. The Sheriff said much of what we see is on its way to Portland and Seattle. Highway 93 rolls into Twin Falls from points in Nevada and southern California, then crosses the Snake River and joins Interstate 84.

Most big arrests are the result of stops for other traffic and driving violations, but this one appears to have been locally based and followed a long investigation.

And that legwork is going on constantly. You don’t often see it, and by its nature, it can’t often be public. But you can also help. See something, say something. That is, notify the agency at a non-emergency line.

The Sheriff made a brief post online, where he did reference the case. Methamphetamine and psychedelic mushrooms were seized. This is part of an ongoing investigation, and it includes several other agencies in the region.



Needs to stress that gathering evidence to make a large arrest is painstaking and sometimes costly, but consider the alternative. Do we want dangerous drugs on our streets and in the hands of our kids?

The Magic Valley is also at a crossroads. It’s not the same sleepy place it was 30 years ago. But an effort can be made to maintain the old small town character.

