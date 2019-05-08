Magic Valley Communities Awarded Development Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some communities in the Magic Valley will benefit from grants recently awarded by the Idaho Department of Commerce.

The cities of Heyburn and Gooding will both get a $500,000 grant for their waste waster systems, while Gooding County has been granted the same amount for an emergency medical services facility, according to Idaho Commerce. The grants are part of the Idaho Development Block Grant program that supports community development, downtown revitalization and improvement to senior centers.

“Idaho Commerce is focused on helping our communities and their citizens improve their local infrastructure and quality of life,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey in a prepared statement. “CDBG and RCBG awards expand opportunities for Idaho communities to succeed and thrive, improving the state’s overall economic health.”

Here is the full list of the 14 communities awarded grants approved by the Economic Advisory Council and Gov. Brad Little:

Public Facilities Awards

City of Heyburn – Wastewater System Improvement Project - $500,000



City of Osburn - Shoshone County Fire Protection District #2 Emergency Services Facility - $500,000



City of Kellogg – Shoshone County Fire Protection District #1 Emergency Services Facility - $500,000



City of Gooding - Wastewater System Improvement Project - $500,000



City of Athol - Water System Improvement Project - $500,000



City of St. Maries - Wastewater System Improvement Project - $500,000



Custer County – North Custer County Rural Fire District Fire Station Facility - $500,000



City of Mullan - Wastewater System Improvement Project - $500,000



Gooding County – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Facility - $500,000

Senior Center Awards

Bear Lake County – Senior Center Upgrades Project - $150,000

Blaine County - Senior Center Upgrades Project - $142,760

Downtown Revitalization

City of Kuna – Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project - $500,000

City of McCall – Downtown Lighting Purchase and Installation Project - $475,300

City of Mountain Home – Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project - $500,000

The City of Orofino was awarded a RCBG for a city business park expansion project in the amount of $300,000.