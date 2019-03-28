Magic Valley Legislators Reject Bill Protecting Christians

We’ll get to hear their explanations soon. The bill had been proposed by Representative Priscilla Giddings from Idaho County. Giddings is an Air Force Pilot now on reserve and serving in the State House. Appearing on Newsradio 1310 KLIX she explained persecution of Christians is rampant worldwide and growing in the United States (she has seen the world when flying combat missions).

The bill failed by a vote of 39 to 31 and at least one frightened colleague told Giddings the controversial proposal changed support for the measure.

After Giddings appearance on Magic Valley This Morning I received this from a listener. As you can see our local delegation voted thumbs down:

HR 6 - RELIGION HR 6 was read the third time at length and placed before the House for final consideration. At this time, the Speaker recognized Ms. Giddings to open debate. The question being, "Shall HR 6 be adopted?" Roll call resulted as follows: AYES–Addis, Andrus, Armstrong, Barbieri, Boyle, Chaney, Christensen, Crane, Dixon, Ehardt, Gestrin, Giddings, Green(2), Harris, Holtzclaw, Kerby, Kingsley, Mendive, Monks, Moyle, Nichols, Palmer, Scott, Shepherd, Stevenson, Syme, Vander Woude, Wisniewski, Young, Youngblood, Zito. Total - 31.

NAYS–Abernathy, Amador, Anderson, Anderst, Berch, Blanksma, Chew, Clow, Collins, Davis, Dayley, DeMordaunt, Ellis, Erpelding, Furniss, Gannon, Gibbs, Goesling, Green(18), Hartgen , Horman, Kauffman, Lickley , Marshall, Mason, McCrostie, Moon, Raybould, Raymond, Ricks, Rubel, Smith, Toone, Troy, Wagoner, Wintrow, Wood, Zollinger, Mr. Speaker. Total - 39. Total - 70. Whereupon the Speaker declared HR 6 failed to be adopted and ordered the resolution filed in the office of the Chief Clerk.

Some argue a bill is needed objecting to all religious persecution. Which sounds like an argument you would get from the state’s liberal newspaper cabal. What they really mean is if Christian is mentioned, they’re against it! Possibly because many of them didn’t like hearing “No!” They perceive Christians as killjoys.