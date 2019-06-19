Magic Valley Police Want to Know Who These People Are

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-This week two Magic Valley law enforcement agencies have asked the public on social media to help identify individuals in separate cases caught on store surveillance cameras.

Twin Falls Police posted on their Facebook page an image of a person, apparently a woman, walking into an area drug store with a dark long sleeved shirt with white letters and shorts with sandals.

Photo credit: Twin Falls Police Department

Twin Falls Police said the person of interest may have used a credit card fraudulently at the store on Blue Lakes, listed as Walgreens, on Sunday evening. If you have any information about the person of interest the Twin Falls Police Department would like you to call them at 208-735-4357.

Meanwhile, the Jerome Police Department also posted images of a person of interest to their social media asking the public for help in identifying what appears to be a male wearing a blue cap, dark colored long sleeve shirt with white lettering and jeans.

Jerome Police say they would like to talk with the individual and ask anyone who has an idea of who is to call them.