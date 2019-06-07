Magic Valley Residents Can Estimate Property Taxes Online

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho State Tax Commission says Idahoans in 24 counties, including several in the Magic Valley, can estimate their property taxes online.

Actual tax amounts will be determined after cities, counties and other taxing districts set their budgets in late summer, the Tax Commission said in a news release on Friday, but explaining a calculator – the tax estimator , as the Commission calls it – located on its website can help property owners get an idea of the property tax they owe for 2019.

This estimate might not include levies for new taxing districts and recent voter-approved funds. It also doesn’t include fees (e.g. solid waste, forest protection) that may be billed on tax notices. Please contact your county treasurer for a list of fees in your area.

The tax estimator is a joint effort between the Tax Commission and two dozen counties, including these in the Magic Valley: Cassia, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Falls.