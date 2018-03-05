Magic Valley Rock & Gem Show This Week

The Magic Valley's annual rock and gem show is coming to the fairgrounds for two days this week.

This Saturday and Sunday, March 10th and 11th, the Twin Falls' County Fairgrounds, in Filer, will host the Magic Valley Gem Club Show. Dozens of venders will be in attendance at the 68th annual gathering, displaying their unique and exceptional pieces.

Collectors, jewelers, clubs, museum representatives and retailers from all over the state will be on hand, spreading their knowledge of mineralogy, and offering their prized pieces for sale. Lapidary demonstrations, beading, rock and gem dating and identification and educational exhibits, will all be part of the show, according to the event's website.

For more information about this weekend's show, you can also visit the club's Facebook page.