Magic Valley Teen Flown to Hospital After Crash with Delivery Van

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) A 17-year-old teen was flown to a Boise hospital Tuesday afternoon after hitting a delivery van. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the male teenager may have been going too fast on River Road northwest of Buhl when he went around a curve and hit the Fedex delivery van head-on. The teen was airlifted to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The van's driver, 51-year-old Brad Somerset, of Jerome, was taken to a local hospital. The van caught fire after being hit. The roadway was blocked for roughly an hour and thirty minutes.