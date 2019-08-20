Magic Valley Woman Charged with Aggravated DUI for Weekend Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kimberly woman is facing drunken driving charges for a crash that injured several people Saturday at an intersection in Twin Falls.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Tera Cook was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of possession of a concealed weapon while under influence after a crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Pole Line Road late Saturday night.

Cook was arrested after a field sobriety test, according to police in charging documents. Cook, driving a Ford pickup, allegedly failed to yield the right of way to a Mazda sedan with three people in it, one was seriously injured with skull fractures and spinal injures who was flown to a Boise hospital.

Cook was also taken to the hospital where police asked if there was anything in her pickup she wanted before it was towed and she said there was a gun in the center console, police then charged her with the possession of a concealed weapon while under the influence.