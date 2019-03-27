Magic Valley Woman Hospitalized After Two-vehicle Crash

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Chubbuck Tuesday evening.

Julia Cruz, 85, of Heyburn was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla at around 7 p.m. when, according to Idaho State Police, she rear ended an older model Honda Civic driven by 68-year-old Andrea Barlow, of Pocatello.

State Police said in a statement Barlow was headed north on U.S. Highway 91 just north of town and had been waiting for traffic to make a left hand turn when she was hit from behind.

Both drivers had to be taken to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Part of the Highway was blocked for about an hour while Idaho State Police investigated and crews cleared the accident scene.