TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Magic Valley’s fallen law officers will be honored at a memorial service this Saturday.

The Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell.

The keynote speaker will be Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, according to information from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, along with local dignitaries in the presentation of police week proclamations. Names of Idaho’s fallen officers also will be read:

Joshua Eggleston, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, July 18, 2009

James Moulson, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jan. 3, 2001

Phillip Anderson, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jan. 3, 2001

Craig T. Bracken, Twin Falls Police Department, May 8, 1939

Henry C. Givens, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 26, 1935

Robert S. Walton, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, March 8, 1934

Thomas Russel, Twin Falls Police Department, Feb. 6, 1934

The annual memorial service, besides remembering and paying tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty, also is reminder of current law officers and the risks they face regularly in an effort to keep communities safe.

Saturday's event is free and open to the public. The sheriff's office said a picnic will be provided afterward at the park by Lighthouse Christian Church.