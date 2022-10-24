BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill the Twin Falls Prosecutor in 2019 has added several more years to his sentence after sending similar death threats to other prosecutors while incarcerated. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Nathanael Michael West, now 25, will spend another seven years in prison on three counts of mailing threatening communications. U.S. Chief District Judge David Nye ordered the new sentence will follow the current one he is serving for the exact same charge. In December of 2020, West was sentenced to three years in prison for sending explicit and graphic death threat letters to the Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019. The new charges were filed in 2021 after West sent letters to three Idaho prosecutors threatening to torture and murder them, according to Hurwit. In both cases the three out of the four prosecutors had prosecuted west on other crimes. In both cases West entered a guilty plea to the charges. The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. West will also serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.

