Man Accused of Stealing Taxi Leading Boise Police in Pursuit

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Nampa man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly carjacking a taxi and leading Boise authorities on a high speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.

According to the Boise Police Department, Laithon Webb is facing robbery, attempting to flee an officer with a motor vehicle, and three counts of aggravated assault, plus contempt of court. The charges stem from Tuesday night, Oct. 27, when Boise police were investigating an report of a recovered stolen vehicle at a home. During the investigation the suspect, Webb, was seen escaping from the back of the residence and later seen getting into a taxi. Police attempted to stop the taxi, which the driver started to do, but, the suspect forced the driver out and took the car. Boise Police said Webb allegedly threatened the driver with a firearm. Police chased the taxi through Boise with help from the Ada County Sheriff's Office and attempted to use spike strips to stop the car.

At times the suspect went into oncoming traffic at high speeds and was eventually stopped by a Boise Police car that ran into the taxi. Webb ran on foot before he was caught and taken to the hospital for his injuries following the crash. It was discovered at the hospital that Webb had gunshot wounds that had previously been bandaged. Boise Police said the police car that rammed the taxi caught on fire which ignited another car parked nearby. The investigation is ongoing by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.