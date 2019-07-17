Man Arrested after Brief Standoff in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Shoshone authorities say a brief standoff Tuesday afternoon ended peacefully after officers had to break into a room to remove the suspect.

According to Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith, officers with help from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were able to remove Artemio Hurtado, 29, from a back room of his parents home he had been hiding in. Smith said in a statement that officers had noticed Hurtado at around 5:15 p.m. and knew he had multiple warrants for his arrest and tried to talk to him, but he barricaded himself in the back room.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man for about 30 minutes to get him to come out on his own but decided to forcibly enter the room. Artemio was arrested without incident and booked into the Jerome County Jail. Several other agencies assisted the Shoshone Police Department including the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, and SIRCOMM Dispatch.