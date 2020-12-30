TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man is facing a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated after an incident at the grocery store he worked at in Kimberly Sunday afternoon.

According to an affidavit filed by the Kimberly/Hansen Police Department, 40-year-old Ryan Powers was arrested after a brief standoff at the Ridleys store December 27, after employees had called police. According to police Powers allegedly showed up and spoke to several coworkers including the manager who tried to help Powers and asked him to leave the store. When police arrived they noticed Powers was clearly distraught and refused to obey their command at gunpoint, at the same time the employees and some customers evacuated the store.

One of the officers wrote in the affidavit "Ryan had the death stare." At one point an officer noticed Powers reach inside his pocket several times before he finally got on the floor and was handcuffed. Police removed a double shot .22 handgun from his pocket as well as a note with names of coworkers written on it and crossed out. Powers was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation, while their he allegedly told an officer he didn't want to hurt anyone else but himself and at one point asked the officer to pull out his gun and shoot him.

According to court documents a case worker and the on duty ER doctor told the officer they thought Powers was having a behavioral issue and not a mental health crisis and discharged him. Powers was then booked into the Twin Falls County Jail, he was arraigned earlier this week and bond set a $150,000.