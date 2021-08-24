Man Arrested in Ada County for ‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 59-year-old man from Argentina is facing charges related to a common phone/internet scam that targets grandparents and gets them to send money electronically, however this time someone showed up to claim the money. The Ada County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday Isaac Falak, of Buenos Aries was arrested on a grand theft charge August 16, but later posted a $20,000 bond and was released from jail.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the scam is commonly known as the "grandchild in jail" scam when a grandparent is targeted and told their grandchild needs money to get them out of jail, typically asking that the funds be sent electronically. The sheriff's office said in a statement that a woman living in south Ada County was called August 16, by someone impersonating her grandson saying he'd been in an accident and needed money. Then someone claiming to be the grandson's lawyer told the woman they needed $18,000 in cash. She was instructed to place it in an envelope and wait at home for someone to come pick it up.

The woman had gotten several calls from the so called lawyer and eventually withdrew the money. However, she realized what was happening and called her actual grandson and found out he was not in trouble and didn't need help. She then told a family member who then called police. The family member went to the woman's house and found a man, later identified as Falak, waiting at her home with a suitcase. The sheriff's office said Falak told the family member that he was looking for the woman. Falak was told to leave and he got in a cab and left the area. Deputies later found him at an area grocery store and arrested him.

