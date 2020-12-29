Man Assaulted at Home Christmas Evening in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a Mountain Home man was attacked inside his home Christmas Day and had to be sent to the hospital.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the 60-year-old Robert Dudley was attacked the evening of December 25, on Date Street. Law enforcement and an ambulance responded to his home at around 9:45 p.m. and found him with substantial injuries that required him to go to the local hospital and was later flown to Boise for treatment. The sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday that the injuries were significant that Dudley could not be interview about what had happened. Detectives are looking into several leads in the incident, but the sheriff's office has asked the public to come foreword with any information they may have.

The sheriff's office said the burglary was an isolated incident and doesn't believe there to be any danger to the general public. However, people should secure their houses and property even when they people are home.