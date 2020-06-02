Man Charged with DUI After Crashing Someone Else’s Car in Ketchum

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 52-year-old man is facing charges of driving under the influence and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent when he allegedly wrecked a car outside a bar in Ketchum.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Saturday evening outside a bar when deputies with the Ketchum Police Division were called out for a drunk driver in possession of the wrong car. When deputies arrived they found a 2003 Acura crashed down a grass embankment allegedly by Pio Rotilio Aquino, of Ketchum. Deputies later learned that the owner admitted to leaving the keys in the car.

The sheriff's office said Aquino was arrested and arraigned on Monday and is in the Blaine County Detention Center.