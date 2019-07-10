Man Charged with Running from Police After Chase From Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man who ran from law enforcement and crashed his car into another near Kimberly is now facing charges.

Court records indicate 21-year-old Justin Pulver was charged Tuesday with attempting to elude a police officer with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance after a chase July 2, that started in Twin Falls and ended on Highway 30 just west of Kimberly.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull Pulver over at 11:35 p.m. for speeding on Kimberly Road west of Hankins Road. Pulver allegedly failed to stop and fled the area in a Volkswagen GTI, running several stop signs.

The sheriff's office says the man ran the stop sign at 3400 East at Highway 30 and hit a Ford Mustang, driven by 55-year-old Odilia Torres-Juarez who had to be pulled from the wreck and taken to the hospital.

A juvenile in Pulver's car was not injured in the crash. Other agencies, including the Kimberly Police Department and Idaho State Police, assisted the sheriff's office.