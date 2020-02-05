Man Killed in Collision with Semi in North Idaho

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old man died after he lost control of his car and crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon in north Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened about 13 miles south of Bonners Ferry on U.S. Highway 95 at a little after 3:30 p.m. when Randall Merrifield, of Naples, lost control of his Toyota Camry, crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a semi-truck head-on.

ISP said in a statement Merrifield was thrown from his car and died at the scene. The crash closed the highway for about nine hours.