Man Killed in East Idaho Motorcycle Crash

TERRETON, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a man on a motorcycle was killed when a car tried to make a U-turn Saturday near Terreton, Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Jeffery ISham, 54, of Howe, was killed when a Lincoln Town Car began a U-turn and his bike hit the rear driver's side door. Isham did have a helmet and protective gear on.

ISP said in a statement a juvenile had been driving the car when they pulled off at State Highway 33 and N 1500 E, just east of Terreton, to make the turn when it was hit by the motorcycle. The highway was blocked for about four hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene.

The two juveniles in the car were not injured in the crash.