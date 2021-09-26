Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed by Pickup Near Victor

VICTOR, Idaho (KLIX)-A man on a bicycle was hit by a pickup truck and killed Sunday afternoon near Victor. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 2:33 p.m. when the 67-year-old Victor man failed to yield to traffic on 8000 S and was hit by an older Chevrolet pickup being driven by a juvenile. The man died at the scene. ISP said he had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.

Get our free mobile app