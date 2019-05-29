The Politically Correct Come For An Idaho High School

One thing you notice driving in Victor and Driggs, a lot of new people have arrived. Many couldn’t find a home over the mountain in Jackson, so they chose the Idaho side of the Teton Range. If they’re Jackson wannabes, then it also means many are quite possibly liberal. And they have to tell people how to live and what’s politically correct and incorrect.

The mascot of Teton High School is “Redskins”. Oh, no!

Now we get to fight this battle all over again. A school on the Navajo Nation uses the same name for its teams. No one is offended. It’s a matter of pride. Polls consistently show indigenous North Americans have no trouble with the Washington Redskins.

Some years ago a young man explained to me his father had been a Washington ticket holder for 42 seasons. His dad was, get a grip, an American Indian. The old man wore the logo and name on practically all of his clothing.

The only people usually offended are academics and white limousine liberals. They need to save the rest of us from our darker nature! Oh, sorry. Darker may not work here. How about our uncivilized manner?

Meanwhile, the school board, as you can see at this link , is bracing for the storm. A rally is scheduled next week in support of Redskins.