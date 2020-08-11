Man Pulling 20 Foot Trailer Leads Idaho Police on Chase

MUD LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Monteview man is accused of leading state troopers on a pursuit pulling a 20 foot trailer near Mud Lake. Austin Mitchell, 26, is facing felony grand theft, felony eluding, and felony possession of methamphetamine after the Sunday chase in Jefferson County, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP had learned from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office of a person of interest involved in a theft that had happened in Mud Lake spotted in a Ram pickup pulling an enclosed trailer. Eventually troopers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over, however the driver didn't stop. The pursuit lasted for about 40 minutes on the back roads between Mud Lake and Roberts until the driver went off into a farm field. The trailer came off the hitch and was dragged by the safety chains as the pursuit entered State Highway 33. Troopers then used a special maneuver to stop the vehicle, ending the pursuit.

ISP said Mitchell was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged. About $50,000 worth of stolen property was recovered with help from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Clark County Sheriff's Office.