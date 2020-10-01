Man Shot at Home in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was hit twice by bullets that came through his window in an early morning shooting in north Twin Falls Thursday.

In a brief statement Twin Falls Police said officers responded at around 12:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, between the College of Southern Idaho and Blue Lakes Blvd North, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found a man with two bullet wounds, one to his hand and another to his leg. The man was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center for treatment for the non-life threatening wounds.

Police detectives don't think this was a random crime and that there is no threat to the public.