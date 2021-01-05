Man Shot During Target Practice in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities are investigating a weekend shooting of a man killed during target practice.

According to the Boise Police Department, officers were called out to the 28000 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road at around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, to investigate the reported accidental shooting for the Ada County Sheriff's Office; the individual being investigated works as a civilian employee with the sheriff's office. When officers arrived they found one male adult dead. Following an initial investigation, it was determined one man was leaning across a pickup bed to shoot a target when the victim came around the side of the truck and into the path of the shooter and was hit.

Investigators believe the shooting was an accident, however the investigation has been handed over to the Ada County Prosecutors Office for review.

