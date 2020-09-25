IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A seven foot alligator and several other illegal reptiles were handed over to the Idaho wildlife agency recently in Idaho Falls.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the owner voluntarily surrendered eight animals that did not have the proper permits in order to posses them. The animals taken from the Idaho Falls home included the alligator, two caiman, two snapping turtles, two rubber boas, and a Gila monster.

Idaho Fish and Game regulates exotic reptiles and amphibians to prevent intentional or unintentional release into native species ecosystems. “We have a permitting process that is required before certain animals can be transported into the state,” explains Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen in a prepared statement. “Certain species could pose a threat to our native wildlife if they were introduced into the environment.” Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement the owner fully cooperated with the agency and was given several written warnings, but no citations. The animals surrendered did not have import permits or a health certification required to bring them into the state.

Idaho Fish and Game said people should check with their local office about possessing specific animals in Idaho. Officials say this is the second case in which someone illegally had possession of exotic animals. Earlier this month several species of venomous snakes were removed from a Boise home.