Man Takes Police on a Short Chase in East Idaho

(KLIX)-A 31-year-old man went on a short high speed run from police in eastern Idaho that ultimately ended with him behind bars Thursday.

According to Idaho State Police, Jared Sireech is facing a felony eluding, driving under the influence and resist and obstruct a police officer charge and could have more filed against him after he was allegedly caught going 75 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone. ISP says Sireech was driving a Chrysler 300 on U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County when he fled from police and eventually abandoned the car and ran on foot before being caught.

ISP says the Fort Hall Police Department assisted in the apprehension of Sireech.