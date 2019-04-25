Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan Documentary Gets Release Date

Bob Dylan fans have been eagerly awaiting news regarding the Martin Scorsese -helmed documentary about the singer's 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour ever since it was announced in January.

Now, we finally have a release date. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese will arrive on Netflix on June 12.

In addition to the distribution announcement, Variety reports the film will be shown in various movie theaters around the globe. These “road show” screenings will take place on June 11, one day before the official Netflix release. Cities receiving the theatrical screenings include London, Paris, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Portland, Tulsa, Tempe, Chicago, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Sydney and New York.

Adding even more excitement to the announcement is confirmation of a CD box set of material compiled during the Rolling Thunder Revue. The 14-disc set will include five complete Dylan performances professionally recorded during the 1975 tour, along with previously unheard rehearsal audio. The collection will arrive on June 7.

Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour has long been the stuff of legend. The trek saw the rock icon hit the road with many of his closest friends -- including Roger McGuinn , Joan Baez , Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Bob Neuwirth and Allen Ginsberg. Other top musicians, such as Joni Mitchell and Ringo Starr , also took part in some of the shows. The performances earned Dylan some of the best live reviews of his career.

Netflix state the documentary “captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year.” The streaming giant describes the film as “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream” and a “one-of-a-kind experience from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese.”

This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning director and music icon have teamed up on a project. Scorsese chronicled Dylan's switch from folk to rock with the 2005 documentary No Direction Home . The film earned Scorsese a Grammy Award for Best Long-Form Video.