Masks Now Required In Hailey City Limits

The City of Hailey made the announcement that within city limits, masks are required to be worn by everyone, except those who fit criteria for exemption.

According to the Public Health Emergency Order because Idaho was reporting 5,752 total cases of Coronavirus with 209 new cases on June 29th the mayor of the city of Hailey declared a local disaster emergency. Therefore the mayor stated that they felt the need to enact additional regulations contained in the Department of Health and Welfare Stay Healthy Order to stop community spread.

Now it is mandatory for anyone within the city of Hailey to wear a mask when in a public place. That means retail business, government offices, medical offices, public transportation and more. This includes taxi cabs and ride sharing vehicles like Uber or Lyft.

Those exempt are children under the age of 5, those who can't medically tolerate the mask on their face, those hearing impaired, on duty law enforcement officers, if you are eating or drinking at a restaurant, or outdoor spaces that can adhere to social distancing guidelines.

You can read the full ordinance that is in effect right now until it is rescinded.