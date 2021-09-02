Memorial Held For Retired Twin Falls Police Officer After Fight With Cancer

John Kevin Wilson served the Twin Falls community for years until he retired in March of 2021. There will be a memorial held for Wilson on September 4th. The community can leave condolences through White Reynolds Chapel.

Who was John Kevin Wilson?

He was a Twin Falls Police Officer since 1998. Wilson earned the rank of Sergeant and then Lieutenant. Wilson retired March of 2021. Wilson was born in Utah, moved to California then to Coeur d'Alene until they settled down in Twin Falls where he also raised his two sons. John Wilson according to the obituary also coached youth sports including being the assistant coach for Kimberly High School.

When is the memorial?

John Kevin Wilson's memorial will be held on September 4th, 2021 at 1 pm. The memorial service will be at Twin Falls Reformed Church at 1631 Grandview Dr N in Twin Falls. You can also send condolences to www.whitereynoldschapel.com

The Twin Falls Police Department has set up a memorial and photos on their Facebook page. They have shared his story and more. It is a tragic loss and our hearts and prayers go to his family and friends. It is undoubtedly one of the most difficult times for them right now.

We also want to take this time to say thank you to the men and women in uniform still serving this community every single day. I want you to know that I appreciate what you do. Stay safe out there.

