BANKS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian woman was killed when the pickup she was in hit a tree south of Banks Sunday evening and two juveniles along with another adult were hospitalized.

Katherine Fletcher, 48, was a passenger in a Ford F-350 pickup that went off State Highway 55 at a little after 5:04 p.m. July 5, according to Idaho State Police. Matthew Fletcher, 50, also of Meridian, was driving the pickup when he went off the road and hit the tree.

Matthew and two juvenile passengers were taken to St. Alphonsus in Boise; one of the juveniles had to be flown by helicopter. ISP said everyone had been wearing their seat belts.