I saw a post on social media from a Roman Catholic priest in Canada. He explained that he has many Jewish friends, and they sometimes wish happy Hanukkah. He explained he will follow up with the same for them. It doesn’t ruin his day. But he also expects that people won’t get bent out of shape when he says Merry Christmas. Keep in mind that he lives in a country that has become like Europe. The politically correct have passed laws to enforce their regime, yet he hasn’t been dragged to jail.

Be Bold and Share the Sentiment

I commented recently that a couple of people passing through the office have wished me Merry Christmas. I returned the greeting, and I don’t blink. I don’t see a controversy. It’s what we celebrate.

I don’t know if things have eased while shopping. A friend told me a few years ago that cashiers and clerks were instructed not to initiate the greeting, but that if you wished them a Merry Christmas, they could then do the same. Why? Because some customers are apparently deeply offended if they’re not Christians, and especially if they believe in nothing. In other words, there are people in search of an offense. If they perceive it to be harmful (give me a break!), then I guess they figure they can cash in with a lawsuit.

Be Not Afraid

Look, if you’re not a Christian, and that appears to increasingly be the case, that’s your business. But you’re not unpopular because you’re a non-believer, you’re unpopular because you’re a pain in the neck. Or you want to be a jackass. By the way, if you’re the latter, we can use you for the living nativity scene.