UPDATE: This story has been updated. Townsquare Media believes that people can change and in giving second chances when the proper steps have been taken to prove that time has been served and the issue is resolved. The name and some information have been removed from the following story.

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 44-year-old Minnesota man is facing three felony charges in the Wood River Valley for an alleged wallet theft.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the man was arrested Jan. 4, and charged with felony possession of a financial transaction card, possession of fraudulently obtained goods, and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, along with one count of misdemeanor petit theft.

The sheriff's office said in a statement a Ketchum Police Division deputy was called to a store at the Sun Valley Ski Resort in Ketchum for a report of a theft. The deputy was able to determine after watching surveillance video that the man allegedly picked up the lost wallet after it had been dropped near some ski racks.

The sheriff's office said he then used a debit card to buy a clothing item, which he was wearing, at the store and pocketed the cash from the wallet. The man is scheduled to be arraigned in Blaine County Magistrate Court later today.