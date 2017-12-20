Mistrial Declared in Case Involving Bundy Family

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Judge declares mistrial in Nevada case against rancher accused of leading 2014 armed standoff with US agents. Proceedings were scheduled to resume today in federal court in Las Vegas for Cliven Bundy, Ryan and Ammon Bundy and Ryan Payne.

The defense alleges that prosecutors and government agents failed to properly turn over evidence before the trial began in November.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro hinted last week that trouble was afoot.

Navarro sent the jury home Dec. 11 and put proceedings on hiatus to review documents filed under seal following closed-door hearings with prosecutors and defense teams over complaints about the conduct of FBI and Bureau of Land Management agents.