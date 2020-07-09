Monster Truck Insanity Coming To Twin Falls

Saturday July 25th you can check out some Monster Trucks at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The family friendly event has tickets on sale now.

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour travels around the county to show off their trucks and more. The event is Saturday July 25th the shows are at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. And it isn't just Monster Trucks, there is going to be a stunt man, Extreme Tough Trucks competition that flies over custom built obstacle course, quad wars where ATV riders battle for a championship trophy, tailgating and a pit party.

The event says it will require social distancing and masks are recommended but not required. There will be sanitation stations and they ask that anyone who may show symptoms of illness to please stay home.

Tickets are $16 for anyone 13 and over and $8 for age 3 to 12. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. for the pit party and the event ends at 10 p.m. Children 2 years and under are free. Outside food and drink are not allowed.

It is nice to have a chance to go enjoy an event like this with the entire family. Just remember that you can social distance and maintain 6 feet away from others. If you do not feel comfortable going please don't go. I am hoping by the end of this month things are going to be more normal.