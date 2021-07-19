Moose On The Loose In Twin Falls Park, Relocated Safely

A yearling moose was relocated out of a Twin Falls residential neighborhood Sunday after it was found wandering around a Twin Falls park. Idaho Fish and Game was able to safely capture and relocate the yearling.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the moose was seen about 4 days prior in Kimberly and made it's way to Twin Falls. The Jason's Woodlands Hills Park was where it was herded and captured safely.

According to the news release, the Idaho Fish and Game officers were able to keep the yearling calm. The moose was seen on doorbell cameras in residential neighborhoods. Also according to the news release, finding a moose in Twin Falls around this time of year isn't common but it does happen almost every year.

The big issue will having moose in residential neighborhoods is that moose can be mean. Even a yearling can cause some pretty good damage to property and definitely people and pets.

According to Idaho Fish and Game the reason the yearling may have been away from the cow is so she could be giving birth to this years calf so she leaves it and lets it wander. Thankfully the yearling was ok.

If you do encounter a moose Idaho Fish and Game stated that you should never give your dog an opportunity to chase a moose while on a walk because they can be seen as a threat and the moose will attack. Never put yourself in between a mother moose and her calf and if you are walking up on a moose make sure you make lots of noise so you don't surprise them. If a moose looks like it is going to charge or is agitated at you put something between you and the moose like a tree or vehicle.

