Moose Poaching Prompts Investigation by Idaho Authorities

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating the illegal hunting of two moose in the northwestern part of the state. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports a cow and a calf were shot last week in an area east of Lewiston. Conservation Officer Rick Cooper says the moose were likely shot from the road, and only a small portion of the meat was taken. Someone discovered the animals and anonymously called the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline. Officers were then able to salvage more of the meat that was left to waste. Authorities ask that anyone with information about the poaching to contact the hotline or the department's regional office in Lewiston.