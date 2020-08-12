More Blasting on I-84 (August 12)

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Another closure on Interstate 84 is scheduled this evening to blast rock in the median near Jerome.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the closure on the interstate (August 12) will happen after 7:30 p.m. when traffic isn't as busy. Drivers should expect up to an hour delay, but it may only last 15 minutes.

All vehicles will be stopped on the interstate several minutes before the blasting is set to go off. Some interstate entry points will also be blocked to prevent drivers from entering. Drivers are encouraged to use another way around at the time of blasting.

ITD has been blasting rock in the median the past several weeks as part of a roadway improvement project on the interstate between Jerome and Twin Falls.