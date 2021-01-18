More Geese Found Dumped and Left to Waste in Minidoka County

ACEQUIA, Idaho (KLIX)-Another group of geese were found dumped and left to waste in Minidoka County recently in the same spot where someone had dumped geese late last year.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, six Canada geese were reportedly dumped near the Minidoka Dam, close to the old Jackson Bridge, sometime on January 15 or January 16. According to Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Adruska, the geese were dumped at the same spot another group geese were dumped in December. “The fact that someone has deliberately dumped Canada geese twice, in the same location is appalling” said Andruska, “this is a blatant case of wasting game, which is very disturbing, especially if this is the same individual or individuals who are responsible.” None of the meat on the animals was taken in either incident.

Idaho Fish and Game hope someone with information will come foreword. Tips can be left by calling Citizens Against Poaching, 24-hours a day at 1-800-632-5999 or Officer Aaron Andruska at (208) 539-4410, and by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.