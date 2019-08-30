Motorcycle Crash Kills Two on I-84

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people on a motorcycle were killed while traveling on Interstate 84 near Boise Thursday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Douglas Renaud, 63, of Caldwell and Jacqueline Cramer, 56, of Emmett were killed when their GL1800 Honda motorcycle went off the road into the median and overturned at around 12 p.m. while headed east on the interstate.

ISP said Cramer died one scene and Renaud died after being flown by helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The pair, according to ISP, had been wearing helmets. Part of eastbound I-84 was blocked for more than two hours. The crash is still under investigation.